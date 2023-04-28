Cape & Islands United Way Plans Community Baby Shower

HYANNIS – The 5th annual Community Baby Shower event will be held on Sunday, May 7, at Audi Cape Cod in Hyannis from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. by the Cape and Islands United Way.

The event is run to celebrate new and expectant mothers and help low income families gain access to local resources and essential supplies to get started.

Cape and Islands United Way has shown statistics that nearly 15% of the Cape’s children live in poverty.

“The Community Baby Shower is so near and dear to my heart. It is by far my favorite event of the year. Our new moms in the community are such wonderful people and are so grateful,” said Cape and Islands United Way Community Outreach and Administration Manager Jackie Barber.

The Community Baby Shower was started in 2018 by the Cape and Islands United Way group, Women United.

Corporate sponsors including Premier Companies, Granite City Electric, Cape Cod 5 and Lamberts along with volunteers will be helping run the event.

The event is by invitation only, if you are an expectant mother who is interested in attending visit their website.