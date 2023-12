What does a student play look like for a technical school? Upper Cape Tech Teacher, Coach and Drama Club Manager Bobby Generaux and Junior Shaun Miranda join Sunday Journal this week to tell.

Generaux says that with so many vocation shops, it can become a big production featuring effects, elaborate sets, and dinner theater with the culinary department.

More information on the show set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as tickets, can be found on the Upper Cape Tech’s website!