A Housing Forum Has Been Scheduled This Month In Chatham

CHATHAM – The town of Chatham will hold a community forum for the development of a housing needs assessment and a housing production plan later this month.

The housing production plan is Chatham’s primary guide for developing affordable and attainable housing opportunities to meet the town’s goals for its residents, workforce, and school community.

The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust is inviting the public to participate in the interactive forum in order to help guide the town’s housing policies and initiatives.

It’s been six years since Chatham’s housing production plan was updated.

The forum will be facilitated by planning and housing advisors J.M. Goldson. It is scheduled for March 20th at the Town Offices Annex on George Ryder Road, from 5 to 7 p.m.