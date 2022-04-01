You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Key Inflation Gauge Sets 40-Year High as Gas and Food Soar

Key Inflation Gauge Sets 40-Year High as Gas and Food Soar

April 1, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, with sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezing Americans’ finances.

The figure reported Thursday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982.

Excluding volatile prices for food and energy, so-called core inflation increased 5.4% in February from 12 months earlier.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, The Associated Press
