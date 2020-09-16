You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Down Two Cents This Week

AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Down Two Cents This Week

September 16, 2020

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down two cents this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.13 per gallon.

That price is one cent higher than a month ago and six cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 45 cents higher at $2.58 per gallon.

AAA Northeast’s September 14 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be three cents higher than last week, averaging $2.19 a gallon.

“Typically lower supply levels translate into higher pump prices. However, even with consistent declines in gasoline supplies, that’s just not the case right now,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Despite the steady supply dip, continued low levels of demand helped push gas prices cheaper on the week. Motorists will see some cost savings at the pump with the switchover to winter-blend, but the price difference will be less than other years given how cheap prices have been this year already.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

