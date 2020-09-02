You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Up Five Cents This Week

September 2, 2020

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up five cents this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.16 per gallon.

That price is three cents higher than a month ago and six cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 47 cents higher at $2.63 per gallon.

Pump prices jumped as a result of Hurricane Laura and an increase in demand to one of the highest measurements of the year.

“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline supplies and gas prices should push cheaper.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

