AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents for Second Week in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up two cents over the past week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $1.94 per gallon.

That price is two cents above the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 84 cents higher at $2.78 per gallon.

“Americans have seen significantly cheaper-than-normal gas prices the past two months. However, those low prices – as well as crude oil prices – have been pushing more expensive,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“While motorists will see pump prices continue to increase, AAA does not expect the summer average to be as expensive as last year’s season.”

The travel agency said that one factor that could cause a sudden spike in gas prices is the Atlantic hurricane season, which is June 1 through November 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the 2020 season will be above-normal, potentially resulting in 13-19 named storms.

An average Atlantic hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms, including 3 major hurricanes.

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.79 and $2.12, according to GasBuddy.com.