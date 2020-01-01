AAA Northeast Offers Winter Weather Driving Tips

BARNSTABLE – As overnight temperatures continue to drop during the winter season, AAA Northeast is reminding motorists to make sure their vehicles are ready for the cold months ahead.

“Preventive maintenance is essential for safe driving and greatly decreases the chances of being stranded in the cold,” said AAA Northeast Car Doctor, John Paul.

“You don’t have to be afraid of driving in the bad weather, just be respectful of the road conditions and you’ll be fine.”

Officials for the company recommend having your vehicle’s battery tested if it is more than three years old.

Vehicles need a fully charged battery to start up during a cold snap and even a good battery can lose up to 50 percent of its capacity when the temperatures drop to zero.

At 32 degrees, it can take up to 35 percent more power to start a cold engine.

A well maintained vehicle should be able to start in nearly any weather condition.

Another tip from AAA Northeast is to remember to check engine oil and coolant.

The proper weight and grade of engine oil will help with cold weather starting.

As a general rule, engine coolant should protect an engine to minus 30 degrees to prevent engine damage.

AAA Northeast Spokeswoman Diana Imondi also added some tips in regards to potential snowfall.

“Clear the snow off of your windshield and off of your car if it does accumulate,” Imondi said.

“Do not use your cruise control, and please buckle your seat-belts.”

For more information regarding safe driving tips, visit Northeast.aaa.com.