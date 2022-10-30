AAA Offers Halloween Safety Tips

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is offering Halloween safety tips for drivers and families ahead of the holiday.

“On Halloween, motorists need to be especially vigilant between the hours of 4pm and midnight, when pedestrians are most vulnerable,” spokesperson Mary Maguire said.

AAA Northeast advises drivers to refrain from using neighborhood shortcuts and residential streets where there could be trick-or-treaters.

People should be aware of children walking on streets, medians, and curbs with many kids wearing dark costumes and not always properly crossing roadways.

AAA also suggests reducing speed when driving, citing a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety statistic that found a pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be killed if hit by a car travelling 35mph compared to 25mph.

The group recommends trick-or-treaters under 12 should be accompanied by parents.

They also advise planning a route in advance and reminding kids not to cross streets mid-block or between parked cars.

Parents should ensure costumes don’t block their child’s vision. Children should also have flashlights for visibility or reflective tape on their costumes.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter