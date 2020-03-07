AAA Provides Tips to Motorists and Pedestrians with Daylight Saving Just Ahead

HYANNIS – With Daylight Saving Time set to begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, AAA is reminding drivers that the change in daylight hours may create additional distractions on the roadways, and challenges for drivers who are losing an hour of sleep.

“As we spring forward, drivers should be aware that the time change will also mean changes to driving habits, some drivers may suddenly find themselves driving into the rising or setting sun and there may be more sun glare during commuting hours,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Legislative Affairs at AAA Northeast.

“Research from the AAA foundation for Traffic Safety showed that drowsy driving is a factor in 10 percent of crashes, a much higher percentage than previously believed. Drivers will have to spend the next week adjusting to having less sleep and be aware of factors that could make them sleepy behind the wheel.”

As the days become longer more children, pedestrians, joggers, walkers, and bicyclists will likely be more active outdoors and during peak travel times.

AAA is reminding motorists to watch for pedestrians when backing up in parking lots or drive ways during morning hours, turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible, leave more following room, watch out for children and others who are outdoors in the lighter evening hours, and remember to yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks.

AAA is reminding pedestrians to cross only at intersections or crosswalks, avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks, if you must walk on a road that does not have sidewalks walk facing traffic, carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing and or accessories, and do not walk and text.

The organization is also warning people to be weary of drowsy driving.

According to the AAA Foundation research drivers who have slept for less than 5 hours have a crash risk to someone driving drunk.

The research also found that drivers who miss on to two hours of sleep can nearly double their risk for a crash, and 96 percent of drivers view drowsy driving as a completely unacceptable behavior that is a serious threat to their safety yet nearly 29 percent admit to driving when they were so tired they had a hard time keep their eyes open.

AAA recommends that drivers should travel at times of the day when they are normally awake and avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment among others.

For more driver safety tips regarding Daylight Saving, visit AAA.com.