AAA says Halloween is Deadliest Day for Child Pedestrians

BARNSTABLE – As Cape Codders make preparations for Halloween, AAA Northeast is reminding drivers that the holiday is the most dangerous day of the year for child pedestrians and that everyone plays a role in making this year’s festivities safe.

AAA Northeast’s analysis of federal crash data shows that between 2007 and 2021, the deadliest day for child pedestrians aged 17 and under is October 31.

A total of 49 children were killed during that period which is nearly double the next deadliest day on the calendar.

October 31 is also the second deadliest day for pedestrians of all ages, with November 1 the deadliest, so AAA is warning revelers to drive and walk safely at all hours.

In addition to drivers and pedestrians prioritizing safety on the roadway, AAA is urging municipalities to invest in sidewalks and street lighting wherever possible.

“Whether you’re out trick-or-treating with children or getting together with friends, safety should be paramount on Halloween,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Senior Spokesperson.

“Drivers must be especially vigilant between 4 p.m. and midnight, when pedestrians are the most vulnerable,” Schieldrop said.

To help make the roadways safer this Halloween, AAA Northeast is giving tips to motorists that include avoiding neighborhood shortcuts, watching for children in the street, and driving slower.

For parents and children AAA is advising to trick-or-treat together, review trick-or-treating safety precautions, and check costumes for vision obstructions.