Several Factors Blamed on Increasing Gas Prices

HYANNIS – As AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Massachusetts rising to $3.54, a spokesperson for the group said there are several factors leading to increased costs.

“I think we’ve got a triple whammy here of rising crude prices, a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as increased demand for gasoline as more people take to the roads and start travelling again,” AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mary Maguire said.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to unfold, Maguire spoke on how the uncertainty affects gas prices with Russia being one of the world’s main oil and gas producers.

“Whenever there are tensions or strife involving oil-producing countries or nations, (Russia is an OPEC member), that sends jitters through the oil market and the effect is to drive up prices because the concern is if there is a conflict, will it impact the supply of oil and gasoline?” Maguire said.

Maguire said prices are likely to stay high with more mask mandates lifting and potentially better weather on the horizon.

“We’re going to see increased demand for gasoline. More people will be filling their tanks, they’ll be travelling. That will also serve to push up prices at the pump,” she said.

The AAA spokesperson said there was less demand for gas in the first year of the pandemic, so most drivers couldn’t take advantage of lower fuel costs last year.

Although gas costs will likely be high for the foreseeable future, Maguire offered advice for saving money. She advised consumers to use regular gasoline since most vehicles don’t require mid-grade or premium.

Maguire also suggested drivers slow down to use less gas and consolidate the number of trips they take in their cars. More money-saving tips from Maguire included keeping tires properly inflated for fuel efficiency and taking advantage of gas rewards or points programs.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter