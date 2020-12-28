You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Academy Playhouse In Orleans Announces Winter Classes

December 28, 2020

ORLEANS – The Academy Playhouse in Orleans announced last week that they will open their doors for online classes beginning in January.

The classes will start as virtual zoom only, with plans to move to in person classes as the pandemic situation improves.

The 2021 Winter Session will include classes for Elementary, Middle and High School students, as well as adult programs.

The programs will run for a period of six weeks and will begin on January 8th

For more information visit:

https://www.academyplayhouse.org/classes

