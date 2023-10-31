You are here: Home / NewsCenter / ADU’s Top Yarmouth Special Town Meeting

ADU’s Top Yarmouth Special Town Meeting

October 31, 2023

YARMOUTH – Accessory dwelling units will top Yarmouth’s special town meeting on November 7th. Voters will weigh amendments related to zoning bylaw that would eliminate the Family-Related and Affordability restrictions for new Accessory Apartments, allowing the property owner to choose their tenant and rental rates.

It would also set building standards related to parking, appearance, and more.

Town officials said that more accessory dwelling units (ADUs) will help prevent displacement of local residents, sustain a year-round workforce, and allow older residents to age in place while having family members who can live close by. 

Voters will also consider changing the name of the Board of Selectmen to the non-gendered term Select Board.

Special town meeting will be held at Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School on November 7 at 6 pm.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


