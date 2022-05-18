You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Affordable Housing in Hyannis Receives $12M Boost

Affordable Housing in Hyannis Receives $12M Boost

May 18, 2022

Courtesy of MassDevelopment

HYANNIS – MassDevelopment and Bankfive has provided $11,873,784 million in loan financing to expand affordable housing in Hyannis.

The money will fund real estate holding company Standard Holdings to build a 53 unit mixed-income apartment complex on Falmouth Road. 

“Increasing the availability of year-round housing for individuals and families on Cape Cod is an important part of combatting the Commonwealth’s housing crisis,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. 

“Across Massachusetts, MassDevelopment’s financing solutions can help developers create new housing for a range of incomes.”

The three story building will consist of 43 market-rate units and 10 affordable units rented to those earning no more than 50% of the area median income, which is $48,600 for a four-person household. 

MassDevelopment is providing a $6 million loan, while BankFive is providing a $5,873,784 loan that MassDevelopment enhanced with a loan guarantee. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 