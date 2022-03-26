You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Affordable Housing, Long Overlooked, Getting Federal Boost

Affordable Housing, Long Overlooked, Getting Federal Boost

March 26, 2022

Provincetown has a number of affordable housing focused articles on its warrant for upcoming Annual Town Meeting.

BOSTON (AP) — States and localities are increasingly tapping federal funds to help finance efforts to build more affordable housing, repair dilapidated units or reduce their homeless numbers.

Housing advocates believe the money from the $350 billion Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds could transform the way communities address the growing homelessness problem and a shortage of affordable housing.

Several places, including Washington, D.C., the state of Massachusetts and Clark County, Nevada, have allocated tens of millions of dollars for new homes.

Others, like the state of New York, the city of Austin, Texas, and Maricopa County in Arizona are investing in upgrades to their homelessness outreach and preventive efforts.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


