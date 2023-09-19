AG Campbell Announces Immigrant Legal Services Grant Program

FALMOUTH – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell recently launched the Immigrant Legal Services Grant Program, an initiative offering shares of $750,000 for programs expanding the state’s capacity to accommodate new migrants by increasing access to services such as work authorization.

Those eligible for funding include law firms, law schools, community-based organizations, and shelters providing services to immigrants.

Eligible program applicants include those implementing new technology solutions or upgrades to case management systems to expedite the assimilation of recent arrivals so they may integrate into their communities, ease the burden on shelters and social programs, and have the opportunity to contribute to the state’s workforce.

Successful applicants will receive up to $100,000 in funding.

“Legal services organizations play a crucial role in helping new arrivals navigate complex immigration systems and secure basic needs, such as work authorization,” said Campbell.

“I am immensely proud to announce the Immigrant Legal Services Grant Program and continue to expand the diligent work of our office in ensuring that migrants to Massachusetts receive the basic support, protections, and opportunities they need to support their families and contribute to our economy.”

The state has declared a state of emergency in response to a recent influx of migrants, with migrants on Cape Cod receiving shelter at locations such as Joint Base Cape Cod.

The deadline for program applications is October 10, 2023 at 5 pm.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter