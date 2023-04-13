AG Campbell Issues Advisory On Permissible Rates For Temp Nursing Agencies

BOSTON – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell recently issued an advisory reminding temporary nursing agencies to adhere to permissible rates established by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services while conducting business in the state.

The advisory seeks to ensure affordability for patients and providers following allegations that some temporary nurse staffing agencies have overcharged, entered misleading arrangements with, or demanded additional fees from long-term care facilities.

Complaints filed to the Attorney General’s Office include false claims that maximum rates have been suspended due to COVID-19, rate hikes during inclement weather, and tactics pushing for “pickup bonuses” immediately prior to the start of a shift.

“Affordability continues to be a major challenge for Massachusetts residents and their loved ones seeking long-term care, which is why temporary nurse staffing agencies need to adhere to state regulations,” said Campbell.

“Today’s advisory serves as a resource to these agencies and a reminder that my office stands ready to act if temporary nursing agencies attempt to overcharge or mislead long-term care facilities in the Commonwealth.”

Concerns or complaints regarding temporary nurse staffing at long-term care facilities in the state can be directed to AG’s Medicaid Fraud Division at 617-963-2360, or the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Division of Health Care Facility Licensure and Certification at 617-753-8150.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter