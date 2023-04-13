AG Campbell Secures $41M for Massachusetts in JUUL Settlement

HYANNIS – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has secured $41 million for the Commonwealth as part of a nation-wide settlement with electronic cigarette company JUUL Labs Inc.

The $462 million multistate settlement involving several Attorneys General places heavy restrictions on JUUL’s marketing, sales and distribution practices to curb underage smoking, said Campbell in a statement.

“Make no mistake. JUUL’s targeting of young people rolled back decades of progress in combating underage tobacco and nicotine use and has led to a nationwide public health crisis for young people all across this country,” said Campbell.

As part of the settlement, JUUL must no longer directly or indirectly market to youths, including by using anyone under 35 in promotional material, among other restrictions.

“It also includes restrictions on youth marketing in sales, and prohibition on sponsorships and free giveaways, unannounced compliance checks and a robust document depository so that the world can see the documents we uncovered through that investigation,” said Campbell.

The money will be distributed across eight annual payments, the first due this year.