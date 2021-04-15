You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AG Healey Calls for Action on “No Hate” Act

April 15, 2021

BOSTON – Lawmakers in Washington are being urged by Attorney General Maura Healey to pass the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act.

Healey, along with more than 30 other attorneys general across the country, said the changes proposed would make it easier for state and local governments to identify and understand issues with hate crimes.

The bill would provide funding for things such as state-ran hate crime hotlines, additional training on identifying and reporting hate crimes, and proper data records on hate crime reporting for the FBI.

Healey said that state and local governments currently have “critical gaps” when it comes to understanding hate crime issues.

