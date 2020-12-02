AG Healey Calls On Congress To Extend CARES Act Funding

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey is calling on Congress to extend CARES Act funding through 2021.

Healey joined a coalition representing 43 states, the District of Colombia and 5 United States territories. Those representatives called upon leaders on Capitol Hill to allow communities nationwide more time to use relief funding made available by the act beyond the current deadline of December 30.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated nearly every aspect of life in Massachusetts from record job losses, housing, healthcare, food insecurity and education,” Healey stated.

She argued that the deadline might have made sense in March when the CARES Act was originally passed, but the pandemic continues to harm families across the state as numbers rise.