AG Healey Launches Energy Assistance Campaign

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey recently launched a campaign to inform customers of available programs to assist them in paying their energy bills as prices are expected to rise.

Healey said that economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating global gas prices will lead to a spike in energy prices during the winter months, with customers using gas or oil to power their homes potentially seeing the biggest rise.

“With heating and electricity prices on the rise this winter, we want customers who are worried about paying their monthly bills to know that help is available,” Healey said.

“My office is working to educate customers, already struggling with COVID-19 hardships, on how they can access the financial assistance they need to stay warm this winter. Call your utility company today to take advantage of available programs, discounts, and payment plans that are out there.”

Healey highlighted financial assistance programs which can be used to lock in predictable payments for up to twelve months and protect customers from having their services shut off.

The AG’s office also encouraged customers to inquire as to whether they are eligible for balance forgiveness programs and income-eligible assistance programs such as the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

She warned of deceptive competitive electric suppliers using false claims to lure customers into expensive contracts which may be more expensive than those of their current utility companies.

A winter shutoff moratorium will be in place from November 15 2021 to March 15 2022 to protect customers from having their services shut down, though customers will remain responsible for payment once the moratorium is lifted.

The state advises customers to consider taking an energy audit, which can be found by clicking here.

For more information or to view the AG’s list of resources, click here.

Customers with concerns about their utility rights can contact the Attorney General’s consumer assistance hotline at 617-727-8400 or file a complaint by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson,CapeCod.com NewsCenter