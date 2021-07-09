AG Healey Outlines Purdue Pharma Settlement Plan

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the resolution of a lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will see the company transform into an entity that will work towards combating the opioid crisis using its own profits.

The resolution requires a payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment and recovery opioid efforts in communities across the country, as well as makes public millions of records related to the ongoing opioid crisis.

Purdue Pharma will be required to either wind down its operation or be sold by 2024.

The Sackler family itself will be banned from the opioid business and be required to turn over control of family foundations to independent trustees which will then help address the opioid epidemic.

The Sacklers will also be required to make one of the largest payments that individuals have paid to resolve a law enforcement action in U.S. history.

“From the day we opened our investigation and became the first state to sue the Sacklers, my office has been committed to revealing the truth about the opioid epidemic that the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma created, the devastation they caused, and the countless American families they hurt,” said AG Healey.

“This case has also shown us that our legal system needs to change so that billionaires are never allowed to manipulate the bankruptcy system. I am grateful to the families whose strength and perseverance will continue to guide our work to combat this crisis in the years ahead.”

Governor Charlie Baker said that he was also grateful that the resolution holds Purdue and the Sackler family accountable.

“There is much more work to do to fight the opioid epidemic and we remain committed to building on Massachusetts’ nation-leading work in prevention, education, treatment and recovery.”

The Sacklers will have to pay $4.325 billion over the next nine years, with the state expecting about $90 million for abatement of the epidemic. Individual victims will also receive compensation as part of the bankruptcy process.