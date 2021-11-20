AG Healey To Co-lead Investigation Of Instagram’s Effect On Young People

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey recently announced that she is co-leading a bipartisan effort to investigate whether Meta Platforms Inc., previously known as Facebook, violated consumer protection laws and put young people at risk.

The investigation will seek to determine whether Meta promoted Instagram, a social media platform owned by the company, to minors despite awareness of its association with mental health risks.

“Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health – exploiting children in the interest of profit,” said Healey.

“As Attorney General it is my job to protect young people from these online harms,” she continued. “Today I am co-leading a nationwide coalition to get to the bottom of this company’s engagement with young users, identify any unlawful practices, and end these abuses for good. Meta can no longer ignore the threat that social media can pose to children for the benefit of their bottom line.”

Recent reports indicate that internal research performed by Meta concluded that continuous Instagram use carries a risk of physical and mental harm to young people.

The investigation will include an analysis of the techniques Meta employed to attract young users and the effects caused by its extended use.

The coalition of states with attorneys general participating in the investigation includes Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Tennessee.

