AG Healey Urges Facebook To Stop Hate And Disinformation

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey is urging Facebook to address hate and misinformation from spreading throughout its social media website.

Healey, along with a coalition of 20 other attorneys general sent a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, asserting the social media giant hasn’t been successful at stopping the spread of hate speech and harassment against its platform.

Reforms for Facebook recommended in the letter include:

-Aggressively enforce its policies against hate speech and organizations

-Allow public, third party audits of hate content and enforcement

-Commit to an ongoing, independent analysis of Facebook’s content population scheme and the prompt development of best practices guidance.

-Expand policies limiting inflammatory advertisements that vilify minority groups

-Offer live real time assistance to victims of intimidation and harassment

-Make information about unlawful harassment and intimidation more readily available

-Strengthen filtering, reporting and blocking tools