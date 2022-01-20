AIDS Support Group Granted Thousands to Combat Opioid Crisis

HYANNIS – The AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod has received roughly $5,000 in grant funding from RIZE Massachusetts to aid in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The RIZE Massachusetts Foundation aims to end the overdose crisis statewide.

President and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts Julie Burns said they work to distribute grants, commission research, and develop action and advocacy.

The AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod was one of the recipients of about $75,000 in total during this round of funding, which Burns said was initiated to invest in harm reduction.

“If you think about it this way: folks who are delivering harm-reduction interventions are closest to the problem,” Burns explained, “and often people who are closest to the problem are closest to the solution.”

Burns said the AIDS Support Group will be utilizing the money for syringes, pipes, and fentanyl test stripes to be used during their outreach.

AIDS work and opioid epidemic work are connected; Burns said that the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod has experience in working with intravenous drug use, and can identify people in need of medical attention and direct them towards proper care.

Burns explained that amid the coronavirus pandemic, grants like these are even more vital. She said substance use has become more prevalent as people have been isolated, treatment has been more difficult to access, and anxiety has risen.

“We are doing everything we can to support the tremendous nonprofits and clinical providers all across the Commonwealth who haven’t missed a beat during COVID while reaching out and caring for this very, very vulnerable population,” Burns added.

More details on the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod can be found by clicking here, while additional information on RIZE Massachusetts can be found by clicking here.