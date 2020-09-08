American Lung Association Aiming to End Youth Vaping in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – The American Lung Association is launching a campaign to end youth vaping in Massachusetts.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that just over 32% of high schoolers in the Commonwealth used e-cigarettes last year.

With school starting back up across the state, Chief Mission Officer for the American Lung Association Deb Brown said that they are working to ensure that kids aren’t pressured to vape.

“That exposes them to harmful chemicals, and really sets them up for a lifetime of addiction,” Brown said.

Brown explained that vaping can lead to decreased lung health, especially for younger users, among other risks. The association is aiming to see youth tobacco use eliminated and youth vaping usage reduced by 2025.

A major part of their plan is to utilize their partnership with the Ad Council to promote resources to inform families about these dangers.

“We use that to help parents understand the facts about e-cigarettes,” Brown continued, “and how to support conversations with their children before they start to vape.”

Brown added that the association is also launching a vape-free initiative for schools, along with a research investment regarding vape usage on developing lungs as well as a plan for targeted advocacy at all government levels. Continuing to do all of these steps, Brown said, is important to curb youth vaping.

To learn more, visit the American Lung Association’s website by clicking here.