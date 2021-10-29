Amid Power Outages, MEMA Issues Generator Safety Tips

HYANNIS – Thousands of people across the Cape and Islands are still without power following this week’s nor’easter.

That’s prompting the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to remind residents to be safe if they are using a power generator.

Due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, MEMA advised that generators should always be kept outside of a home.

Generators should be facing away from windows, doors, and vents for the same reason. In addition, people should make sure that their carbon monoxide detectors are properly working.

The state said that keeping a generator dry is important, and they should be given time to cool down before refueling. Gasoline for generators should also be kept away from a house and attached garages.

More safety tips can be found on MEMA’s website.

By, Brendan Fitzpatrick, CapeCod.com NewsCenter