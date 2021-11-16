Animal Rescue League of Boston Celebrates 100th Anniversary on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – This year marks the 100th year that the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) has operated on Cape Cod, and they are celebrating the occasion with a number of events, including the reveal of a new documentary film.

Dr. Edward Schettino, President and CEO of ARL, said the organization has weathered many storms over its century of service, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really want to do everything we can to keep pets with people in their homes, and prevent people from surrendering their pet if we can do that,” said Schettino.

During the pandemic, ARL provided food and animal supplies for those struggling to maintain their pet’s health, though for those who did need to surrender their pet, ARL was accepting of all creatures from dogs to chickens.

As part of celebrating the organization’s 100th year of service in the region, ARL volunteer Kim Roderiques and cinematographer Geoffrey Basset have produced the documentary

“[Roderiques] sees what we do and how we do it. She sees the personal connection of people coming in to adopt a pet and how it affects their family. It was pretty much a love story, what she put together for us with Geoffrey,” said Schettino.

The film highlights the bonds people make with animals, and ARL’s efforts over the past century to help grow those connections further, including their matching services between adopters and potential pets.

“She follows and interviews people that have adopted animals from us; dogs and cats, chickens, geese, pigs, donkeys, you name it, and really showcases the human-animal bond and how powerful these connections are. I’ve seen this documentary now multiple times, and every time I laugh, I cry, it’s just very powerful.”

Advance tickets to view the film can be found on the Center’s website.

All proceeds go to the ARL and Cotuit Center for the Arts.