Animal Rescue League Provides Holiday Safety Tips

November 29, 2022

Courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Boston

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston is providing safety tips to pet owners as the holiday season continues.

Decorations can present a number of hazards to animals, according to the organization. Artificial plant decorations or ones from a pet-friendly bouquet are recommended, since a number of plants such as mistletoe and poinsettias can be toxic.

Christmas trees should also be properly anchored and sturdy in order to avoid any tipping-related injuries.

Chocolate remains a food to avoid for pets, along with things such as nuts, grapes, dairy, and certain sweeteners often found in candy and baked treats.

Pet owners are also reminded to ensure their animals are not overly stimulated or anxious with crowds visiting for holiday celebrations.

For more details, visit the ARL’s website by clicking here.

