Wellfleet Conservation Trust Postpones Annual Meeting

WELLFLEET – The annual meeting for the Wellfleet Conservation Trust has been postponed .

The meeting was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 18, but will now likely take place during the fall.

The decision was made in accordance with guidance from the Wellfleet Board of Health and in consideration of rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has not been able to host one of their in-person annual meetings since the summer of 2019.

Because the fall is not the standard season for the meeting, organizers are looking at the possibility of setting up a dual in-person and virtual meeting.

The annual meeting serves to help the organization elect members to the board of trustees and update members on its progress and financial status.

Further details such as time and location of the meeting will be announced at a later date on WCT’s website and Facebook page.