Report: Record-Breaking Year for Cape Cod Real Estate

HYANNIS – The annual report for 2020 by the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors highlights a record-breaking year for the Cape Cod real estate market.

Demand for properties on Cape Cod skyrocketed as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on throughout the state.

The end of last year showed over a 20% increase in the number of pending sales from 2019 to 2020.

Houses are spending less time on the market and some in the real estate industry have expressed concern that there may soon not be enough properties to meet the high demand.

The real estate boom is expected to continue through at least the first quarter of this year.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter