Annual Tourism Mini-Grants Available From Town Of Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is inviting local civic associations and nonprofits to apply for a 2025 Tourism Mini-Grant.

The program, which is funded through a portion of the town’s rooms tax revenues, is designed to support the town’s seven villages in promoting new or existing events and festivals designed to draw visitors.

Events that promote off-season visitation are encouraged.

The town says grants are available up to a maximum of $1,000 per applicant and require one-to-one matching funds.

The deadline to apply is March 2nd. To apply, click here.