TEHRAN (AP)– Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general. Iranian state TV says Tehran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate. U.S. officials confirmed airstrikes at the air base. There was no immediate word on injuries.

By NASSER KARIMI, AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press