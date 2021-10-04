You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AP: States and Cities Slow to Spend Federal Pandemic Money

AP: States and Cities Slow to Spend Federal Pandemic Money

October 4, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Many states and cities across the U.S. are getting off to a slow start in spending money from this year’s coronavirus relief package championed by President Joe Biden and Democrats.

The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March included $350 billion for state and local governments.

An Associated Press analysis of the first progress reports found that more than half the states and almost two-thirds of the largest cities reported no spending as of this summer.

Biden’s administration says it’s not concerned about the early pace of the initiative. A White House official says the package was designed to provide both immediate relief and funding for longer-term projects.

By David A. Lieb, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 