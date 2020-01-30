You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AP: UN Agency Declares Global Emergency over Virus from China

AP: UN Agency Declares Global Emergency over Virus from China

January 30, 2020

GENEVA (AP)-The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of a new virus from China a global emergency after the number of infected people spiked more than tenfold in a week.

The United Nations health agency made the determination on Thursday as more cases of human-to-human transmission were being reported worldwide.

To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.

By Maria Cheng and Jamey Keaten, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 