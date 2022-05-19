You are here: Home / NewsCenter / App to Provide Verified Sightings of Sharks Off New England

May 19, 2022

HYANNIS – An aquarium and environmental organization are working together to collect better data about shark sightings and help keep people informed of when the animals are nearby.

The New England Aquarium in Boston and Chatham-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Wednesday their expansion of the conservancy’s “Sharktivity” smartphone app will help protect both the humans and the sharks.

The conservancy has used the app since 2016 to collect information from the public about the presence of sharks.

Now, the conservancy is contracting with the aquarium to employ a shark expert to verify shark sighting reports that arrive via Sharktivity.

The Associated Press

