Architects Selected for Maurice’s Campground Affordable Housing Project

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet town officials have selected architects, planners and more for the Maurice’s Campground housing project.

Studio G Architects will lead the master planning service for the over 21-acre property recently acquired by the town.

The organization also designed the Lawrence Hill Affordable rentals in Wellfleet soon beginning construction.

The campground effort is planned to provide affordable rentals, year-round home ownership and seasonal workforce housing.

Design work will begin in April and take at least a year, with multiple outreach events planned.