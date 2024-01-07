ARL Offers Winter Safety Tips for Pets

HYANNIS – With wet and snowy weather approaching, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is highlighting reports of animals being left out in the cold and reminding citizens that under Massachusetts law, it is unlawful to leave a dog outside when a weather advisory, warning, or watch is in effect, or when conditions such as rain or snow pose a risk to the animal’s safety, unless the tethering is for 15 minutes or less, with increasing penalties for the offense.

The league is also advising the public to prepare their dog for the elements during excursions, wipe their paws and stomachs after a walk to avoid ingestion of poisonous chemicals used to treat sidewalks, and to check under their car for cats that may be attracted to the residual heat of their engines.

The full list of tips on how to keep pets safe in the cold from the Animal Rescue League:

Prepare your dog for the elements. If you have a longer coat dog, let it grow out for the winter; for shorter coat dogs, sweaters, coats and booties can go a long way to protect your pooch. Wipe off your dog’s paws and stomach. Chemicals used to treat sidewalks can irritate your dog’s paws, and can be poisonous if ingested. When coming in from the cold, clean and dry your dog’s stomach to keep them healthy! Keep outdoor trips quick. Bathroom breaks or walks, keep it short and sweet and keep your pets indoors as much as possible. Never leave your dog alone in a cold car. Temperatures inside a car can plummet when the engine is turned off. Just like it’s illegal in Massachusetts to leave an animal in a hot car, it’s also illegal to leave an animal in a car during extreme cold. When going out, leave your animals at home. Pay attention to your pet’s grooming and health. An animal with a matted coat cannot keep him or herself warm! Senior pets also suffer from increased arthritis pain in the cold, so check with your veterinarian on how to keep your pet comfortable. Check under the hood. Cats love to warm up underneath the hood of a car, as the residual heat from the engine burns off. Always pound on the hood of your vehicle and do a quick visual check before starting the engine.

By Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter