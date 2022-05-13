You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod ARPA Funding Application Portal Now Open

Cape Cod ARPA Funding Application Portal Now Open

May 13, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Towns across Cape Cod can now submit projects eligible for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Barnstable County will be given about $41 million from the federal government through the legislation.

The county’s Board of Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates agreed to allocate $10 million of that funding to be used for town-specific projects. County officials are still reviewing how much money will be provided to region-wide projects.

The ARPA funding has to be used by the end of 2026.

To learn more, visit Barnstable County’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 