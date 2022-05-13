Cape Cod ARPA Funding Application Portal Now Open

BARNSTABLE – Towns across Cape Cod can now submit projects eligible for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Barnstable County will be given about $41 million from the federal government through the legislation.

The county’s Board of Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates agreed to allocate $10 million of that funding to be used for town-specific projects. County officials are still reviewing how much money will be provided to region-wide projects.

The ARPA funding has to be used by the end of 2026.

