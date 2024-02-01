Arts Foundation Of Cape Cod Invites Local Artists To Apply For Cultural Grants

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod recently received a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the growth and development of artists in the Cape and Islands.

The Foundation will match the federal grant to facilitate a total of $60,000 toward artist-centered projects.

Regional artists are encouraged to apply for the grants, with awards ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Interested artists are invited to attend an info session on Tuesday, March 19, from noon to 1 pm.

“We are truly grateful for the NEA’s commitment to strengthening the creative sector which is allowing the Arts Foundation to directly support artists who contribute so much to the health, vitality, and vibrancy of our region,” said Julie Wake, Executive Director of the Arts Foundation.

“We are excited to see the impact that this federal funding has in empowering artists to elevate their work to make a positive difference in our community.”

The application deadline is Monday, April 8, 2024.

The Arts Foundation joins 958 organizations to receive grants from the Endowment as part of a $27.1 million national investment, joining regional neighbors from the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Truro Center for the Arts, and The Silk Road Project in Wellfleet.

To register, click here.