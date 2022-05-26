You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Offering Pandemic-Relief Grants

May 26, 2022

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will be providing grants to cultural organizations as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Money was provided to the AFCC through the National Endowment for the Arts last year. Now, $139,000 will be given to local artistic causes.

The money can be used by cultural organizations to cover costs related to salaries, rent, utility payments, marketing, and health and safety equipment. Grants will range between $4,000 and $20,000.

Applications will open on Wednesday, June 1. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 15, as recipients will be notified towards the end of August.

To learn more, visit the AFCC’s website by clicking here.

