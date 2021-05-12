Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Uses Grant to Attract Visitors

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has received a grant worth over $70,000 from the state to bolster tourism and the arts.

The group will be partnering with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Barnstable to organize a digital marketing campaign designed to attract visitors to the Cape.

Both the chamber and the town will be adding $10,000 a piece to the project, which is titled “Capture Cape Cod Through the Arts!”.

The tourism season on the Cape this year is expected to be extremely busy, with many lodgings in the region already heavily booked for the summer.

This is providing some hope to the arts and hospitality industries which have suffered from the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod was one of almost 60 organizations to receive funding from the state’s Travel and Tourism Recovery Grant Pilot Program.

The program focuses on increasing tourism throughout the state as travel restrictions loosen, and the vaccination process continues.