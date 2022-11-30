Arts Foundation Selects Local Artists for Capacity-Building Grant

HYANINS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has granted twelve local artists for the foundations Inaugural Capacity-Building Grant Program.

The program helps artists build effective strategies to help them achieve financial sustainability by identifying practical strategies. Another major focus of the grant is to identify the needs of artists and coming up with a business plan to ensure artist success.

According to the AFCC, the organization has been partnered with the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art since 2008. The AFCC also said its partnership with Mass MoCa has helped over 500 artists in five New England states.

The Capacity-Building program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which in part was an investment in the state Arts Foundation in the sum of $ 400,000 received last year.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center