Arts Grant Application Deadline Is Fast Approaching

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod is reminding local arts institutions of an upcoming deadline for a grant application.

Through support from the National Endowment for the Arts, The AFCC has $139,00 to award to nonprofits in Barnstable County with arts- or culture-based missions.

Organizations must also have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to apply.

Local groups can use money for salary support, facility costs, expenses for health and safety supplies, as well as marketing and promotion.

Grants will range from $4,000 to $20,000.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Friday, July 15.

Head to the AFCC’s website for more information on how to apply.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter