Artwork From Barnstable High Students Shown at Youth and Community Center

HYANNIS-Literary, visual, and other works of art from Barnstable High School students are currently on display at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center.

Students from the school’s Fine Arts 4 class created works inspired by time spent at Sandy Neck Beach. They took knowledge of history, ecology, and other subjects and combined that with their experiences of exploring the area.

The art will be displayed at the center’s Multi-Cultural Resource Room until April 3. The exhibit can be seen Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and occasionally during special high school events at the center.

