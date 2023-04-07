Barnstable Seeking Input on Local Comprehensive Plan

HYANNIS – Barnstable’s development of their Local Comprehensive Plan continues, as town officials have published the latest draft of their Phase I Existing Conditions Report.

The document features an outline of conditions in Barnstable related to community, natural, and built systems. It includes a wide set of data and maps in order to provide a foundation for future work.

The Local Comprehensive Plan is aiming to chart the course of long-term growth within the town for the next decade. Projects to preserve the natural ecosystem, improve infrastructure, and more can be feature in the plan.

Residents, business owners, and other local stakeholders are invited to view the latest report and provide their thoughts on the plan. Feedback is due by Monday, April 24.

For more details, visit BarnstableLCP.com. The Existing Conditions Report draft can be found under the “Document Library” tap.