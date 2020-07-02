You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Regional Transit Authority Sees Increased Ridership

Regional Transit Authority Sees Increased Ridership

July 2, 2020

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has continued to see an increase in public transportation ridership as the Independence Day holiday weekend approaches.

Administrator Tom Cahir said all transportation partners across the area are experiencing upticks in ridership, despite the fact that numbers are still below regular averages at this time of the year.

“Our services are ready,” Cahir said.

“We’ve increased our service to almost full summer levels.”

Cahir said the authority will be monitoring how many people utilize the CapeFLYER this weekend.

Since resuming services, social distancing on those trains has not been an issue for riders. The authority and the MBTA have been working to encourage customers to wear masks while aboard the CapeFLYER.

“(We) haven’t had any incidents where people have refused that, so the first week, evidently, was a very positive week in that regard,” he continued.

The CapeFLYER’s busiest week of the year is typically centered around the 4th of July, Cahir said, and another train has been added to the service today to accommodate that expected influx.

Cahir is hopeful that ridership numbers will keep trending in a positive direction as the summer continues.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


