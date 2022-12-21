As Holidays Approach, Big Brothers Big Sisters Push for More Mentors

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands is continuing to seek volunteers for their program as the holiday season continues.

Regional Director J.R. Mell said that the organization has seen the need for mentors significantly rise since the fall, adding that roughly 1.2 children are being referred to the organization per day.

They’re especially seeking male volunteers to mentor young kids across the region. Mell attributes that need to the model of their program.

“Boys are just referred to us at a rate close to four times greater than girls are,” Mell said.

“On the other side of things, women are four times more likely to sign up for an opportunity like this.”

These efforts come as BBBS sees a large backlog of families seeking mentors for their children; Mell noted that there are more than 50 children in the area awaiting a match.

Mell said that reservations people often have prior to mentoring, including the time commitment and lack of experience, can be alleviated once they take the jump and volunteer.

“For a kid who doesn’t have that additional adult in their corner,” Mell said, “it makes all the difference in the world knowing that: ‘Hey, there’s a person who’s showing up for no other reason than just to take me out to do some cool things for a few hours twice a month.'”

Mell added that there are plenty of opportunities for people to learn from other volunteers about their experiences.

Information sessions are being planned by BBBS for the start of 2023; one will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bucatino in North Falmouth on January 19, while another will take place on January 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Barnstable Brewing in Hyannis.

To learn more, visit BBBS’ website by clicking here.