Flood Advisories in Effect as Nor’easter Arrives

HYANNIS – A nor’easter is set to impact the Cape and Islands on Wednesday, October 27, and with that a coastal flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Flood advisories for the region will be in effect until 7 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Advisories from the NWS are not as severe as officially mandated warnings, and are meant to serve as a precaution to residents.

Still, FEMA has reported that floods are the most common natural disaster across the country. If flooding conditions do occur, residents are advised to find safe shelter and to shut off utilities and water safely.

The Better Business Bureau has provided the following tips to ensure that homeowners, business owners, and vehicle owners can stay as safe as possible from floods. The following are tips provided by the organization: